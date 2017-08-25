The Raspberry Pi is one of the most versatile and customizable micro computers you can buy. They're affordable and perfect for using in all sorts of projects, from designing your own robot to automating things around the house. The only problem is tracking down the learning resources required to get the most out of it.

Right now, Android Central Digital Offers has a deal on The Raspberry Pi Mastery Bundle. It includes eight valuable courses that will walk you through a number of great projects to use your Raspberry Pi.

This bundle only includes the courses, but you'll pay about the same amount as it costs to buy a Raspberry Pi 3. So whether you've got a Raspberry Pi sitting around getting dusty, or you've been thinking of getting one, now is the perfect time to do so.

Here's the course topics included:

Automation with Rapsberry Pi Zero

Introduction To Raspberry Pi

Hardware Projects Using Raspberry Pi

Bitcoin Mining Using Raspberry Pi

Raspberry Pi Robotics

Internet of Things Automation using Raspberry Pi 2

Home Automation in 48 Hours Without Coding

Build Your Own ArmBot Step By Step Using Raspberry Pi Zero

Eager for some new projects to work on? Get this great bundle today!!

See at Android Central Digital Offers