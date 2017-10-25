Python is one of the most widely used programming languages in the world, thanks to it being able to run on plenty of systems. In order to build, automate, and secure networks, Python is often used.

Those of you looking to break into the coding world, Python is a great place to start, thanks to it being so popular and so widely used. The world of Python is quite large, and focusing on a certain area is not a bad idea.

Right now, Android Central Digital Offers has a deal on a focused Python course that will help prepare you for a career in the field. Instead of paying $697 for the Python Network Programming Bundle, you'll pay just $24. That's 96 percent off the regular price.

This bundle contains three courses, all primarily focused on networks. There's over 28 hours of content in these courses, which include:

Python Network Programming: Build 7 Python Apps

Python Network Programming: Multivendor Environment

Python Network Programming: Scapy & Security Tools

Access to this course remains open forever, so even if you don't have time right now, you can always jump in later. Don't wait too long to pull the trigger; this deal won't last forever.