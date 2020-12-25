Source: StackCommerce

After a disappointing 2020, it's time to refocus your attention on plans for the new year. And if that means being more productive, then you'll need the tools and techniques to get there. The Productivity & Motivation Master Class Bundle will is a great start, with nine hours of invaluable lifehacks. And for a limited time, you can get the bundle for just $34.99.

We often complain about not having enough time to reach our goals. In reality, there usually is time — we are just not organized or motivated enough to make it happen.

This bundle has been designed to help you break free from excuses, and make things happen. It includes seven courses on productivity, management, and other key skills for success.

Along the way, you will also learn about project management, how to stay disciplined, and set goals, along with getting key productivity tips. You'll be in great hands with Professor Paul Cline, a serial entrepreneur and business psychology expert with 4.3 out of 5 stars across student reviews.

The courses are valued at $1,393 in total, but you can get the bundle today for only $34.99.

Prices subject to change