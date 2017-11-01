Linux Academy is one of the leading providers of education related to cloud-based computing systems. It provides in-depth training and certification of completion, meaning it can help you snag a lucrative new career.

Registration fees are generally expensive, but right now Android Central Digital Offers has a running deal that will significantly cut the cost. Instead of paying $348, you'll pay just $149. That's 57 percent off the regular price.

That $149 grants you access for a full year to 103 different courses and over 1,200 hours of video training in AWS, OpenStack, Linux, Azure, Containers, DevOps, and more. Plus, certification of completion is included. Need a hand? Full-time instructors are ready to help out.

If you're interested in a new career in cloud computing, this one-year subscription to Linux Academy is a great place to start. At more than half off, the time to enroll might just be now.

