Got some empty washer and dryer hookups? Or old machines that need replacing? Time to invest in some new appliances. This Prime Day sale features Kenmore gas and electric washers and dryers going for low prices. The prices start as low as $770 and all of them are discounted with your Prime membership. You can choose between gas or electric versions as well.

The Kenmore Elite front-load washer is the least expensive item in the sale. It's going for $769.99. It normally sells for around $1,100, and this deal includes both free delivery and free hookup.

Pair it with the Kenmore Smart electric dryer for $839.93. That's down from a street price around $1,100 as well. This deal also comes with free delivery and hookup. Plus, this dryer is smart enough to work with Amazon Alexa.

You can also get a good deal on an oven in this sale. The Kenmore Elite self-cleaning electric double oven range is down to $1,119.99. It normally sells for as much as $1,600, so that's a nice chunk off the price.

