The Keurig K-Duo 12-cup coffee maker and single serve K-Cup brewer has dropped to $99.99 at Best Buy. This is one of Best Buy's deals of the day, so this price won't be around forever. Grab it while you can. It is $70 off what it normally sells for at Best Buy, and the next best price around right now is $140 at Home Depot. Other retailers like Staples sell it for more than $170. This is definitely the best deal around right now.

The K-Duo is a unique machine. You can make coffee or tea just for yourself or for an entire group. You can use your own ground coffee or use a single serve K-Cup. Or you can do it all.

The coffee machine's glass carafe can hold up to 12 cups of coffee. It features a Pause and Poor feature that lets you hault the brewing process long enough to pour yourself a cup so you don't have to wait to get your fix. Plus, it is programmable. Schedule the K-Duo to brew up to 24 hours in advance, which makes it great for waking up to a fresh cup of coffee or getting the 12 cups brewed before your staff comes in to work for the day.

There is a strength control in the device, too, so you can make the perfect cup. Get it exactly the way you want it, whether that means coffee so strong it slides out like mud or something lighter.

The Duo uses a water tank that's easy to remove and refill. It also has a drip tray that's easy to detach and clean. When using K-Cups you can choose your brew size so you can make a single cup or enough for a tumbler you can take with you.