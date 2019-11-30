Photo editing can take years to master, especially with complex programs like Lightroom and Photoshop dominating the market. However, Luminar 3’s AI photo enhancement makes it easy for anyone to edit photos with stunning detail. You can buy Luminar 3 this Cyber Monday for just $17.40 with offer code BFSAVE40.

Luminar 3 is a photo editing app that makes it easy to edit photos, especially if you don’t have much editing experience. The Accent AI 2 slider allows you to make dozens of adjustments, like sharpening and noise removal, all at once. You can take your editing control a step further by applying volumetric lighting or Soft Glow for vibrant results. Luminar 3 also comes with over 70 “instant looks,” which you can use to give each of your photos a unique aesthetic.

You don’t need fancy software and years of training to edit beautiful photos. All you need is Luminar 3. It normally retails for $69, but you can buy it today for just $17.40 by applying BFSAVE40 at checkout.

Prices subject to change

