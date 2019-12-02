Surfing the web on unsecured public Wi-Fi is like welcoming hackers and identity thieves through your front door. You can keep these online threats at bay with a VPN, and VPN Unlimited is the best VPN service out there. With this Cyber Monday special, you can get lifetime VPN coverage for just $23.40 by using offer code CMSAVE40 at checkout.
VPN Unlimited protects your devices with 256-bit AES encryption, which prevents hackers from accessing your private information. Your traffic is routed to one of KeepSolid’s global servers, which masks your IP address and allows you to bypass geographic restrictions. With this, you can torrent files and even access streaming services like Netflix or Hulu from anywhere in the world. Finally, you can customize your level of protection with a variety of VPN protocols, including IKEv2, OpenVPN, L2TP/IPSec & KeepSolid Wise.
Your personal information is worth more than gold, and hackers can easily use it against you if your devices aren’t properly protected. Lifetime subscriptions for VPN Unlimited are usually $499, but you can get one at the discounted price of $23.40 this Cyber Monday with CMSAVE40.
