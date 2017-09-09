Companies that live online are all about Search Engine Optimization (SEO). Major search engines have a certain ranking formula, and if your site isn't near the top of the list, chances are your traffic will suffer. That's where optimization comes into play.

Take your site's SEO to the next level with Serpstat! Learn more

Instead of writing headlines and hoping for the best, proper SEO requires careful planning and analysis. Instead of laboring in front of a computer, there are platforms that can handle SEO automatically.

Right now, Windows Central Digital Offers has a deal on a lifetime subscription to Serpstat, a cloud-based SEO platform that's exactly the answer to your automation woes. Instead of the regular price of $2,280, you'll pay just $35. That's 98 percent off!

Serpstat can give you a list of the best keywords, can compare keywords with the competition, find keyword variations, analyze trends, and figure out what will work best to grow your traffic. The tool includes five modules: