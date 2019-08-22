Most people have wanted to learn a new language at some point in their lives. Aside from making foreign travel far more enjoyable, learning a new language is a great way to keep your mind active and healthy as you age.

But far too many language-learning programs rely on boring memorization tactics that don’t engage their users. Rosetta Stone, however, makes it incredibly easy to learn a wide range of languages the way you learned your native tongue, and lifetime subscriptions are currently available for just $199.

Available in Japanese, Mandarin Chinese, Italian, French, English, and German, these lifetime subscriptions will give you unlimited access to what CNN hails as the “Gold Standard” of language-learning software.

Using a series of state-of-the-art speech recognition tools and intuitive games, Rosetta Stone will help you learn your preferred language the easy way—without having to rely on monotonous exercises and boring tools.

You’ll be able to read, write, and speak like a native—thanks to comprehensive tools that allow you to learn foreign languages with just an hour or so of practice a day.

Stop dragging your feet and learn the languages you’ve always wanted to learn with these lifetime subscriptions to Rosetta Stone—available for just $189 for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change