This Instant Pot Aura is the perfect addition to any kitchen, and back down to its all-time low price of just $59.99, can you really say no to savings of over 50% at $80 off?

This multi-use Instant Pot has an oval design, with a ceramic coated, non-stick aluminum cooking pot. Whilst it doesn't do pressure cooking, it does have 10 smart programs for cooking: roast, stew, bake, steam, slow cook, sear/sauté, rice, yogurt, ferment, and warm. These are customizable so that you can adjust the time and temperature of each mode for your preferred results.

It also has a 'Delay Start' mode of up to 24 hours so that you can load up the Instant Pot and have it start cooking at the time that suits you so that your food is ready at the perfect time.

Like all good Instant Pots, it also has an automatic keep-warm function that comes on when it has finished cooking, to keep your food at serving temperature until it's time to plate up. The Instant Pot Aura is also totally dishwasher safe so you don't have to worry about scrubbing it by hand to keep it clean when you're finished using it.

