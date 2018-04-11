Best Buy is offering a free Samsung SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit with the purchase of an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ or Note 8. The kit is a $225 value, and includes two multipurpose sensors, two motion sensors, and a smart plug.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 sells for $720 unlocked, which is the most affordable of the three options in this promotion. Best Buy sells all of the phones in a variety of colors, and if you have a Best Buy credit card you can take advantage of 24 months of interest-free payments to make it easier on your wallet to buy the phone now.

