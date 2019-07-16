Amazon Prime Day is still rolling along, with discounts across a wide variety of smart home accessories, including the Ring Video Doorbell 2. For the rest of Prime Day, not only can you get the Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $60 off, you'll get a free Amazon Echo Dot thrown in with your purchase.

Featuring 1080p video recording and a replaceable battery, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 offers your home smarter security. Control your doorbell and get announcements and alerts with the Echo Dot included in this bundle.

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 combines a doorbell with a security camera, allowing you to see who is at your door before you answer it. The doorbell can be connected to your home's doorbell wires. But you can also opt to use the rechargeable battery pack, so you don't have to worry about wiring. Continually monitoring your front door, the Ring Video Doorbell will send an alert to your phone as soon as it detects motion near it.

The camera on the Ring Video Doorbell 2 features a field of view of 160 degrees, which is 20 degrees more narrow than its predecessor. But the resolution of that camera is upgraded over the original Ring, going from 720p to 1080p full HD. It also has an infrared sensor so it can monitor activity at night.

As for the Echo Dot, it's a perfect device to pair with the Ring. Ring Video Doorbell 2 works directly with Echo devices like the Dot, and can send its notifications and announcements to those devices. Instead of just an alert on your phone, Alexa will announce that someone has pressed the doorbell or that motion was detected.

Even though the Echo Dot is discounted on its own for Prime Day, picking up this Prime Day deal means you don't have to spend the additional $22 to get started on your Alexa-enabled smart home.

