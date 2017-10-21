Decentralized applications are becoming more popular, and have recently hit the mainstream thanks to Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency that relies on blockchain technology to function. There are plenty more uses for blockchain than just Bitcoin, much like there are many more uses for the internet than just email.

Ethereum is an open-source computing platform that uses blockchain technology to function. While it does have a currency aspect to it, Ethereum's main use is a decentralized platform for smart contracts, applications that run without risk of intervention from outside parties that intend fraud, censorship, or interruption.

Ethereum is picking up steam as blockchain technology moves forward, and developers are in high demand despite it being in an early adopter stage.

Courses include:

Ethereum Blockchain Developer: Build Projects Using Solidity

Blockchain Technology: A Guide To The Blockchain Ecosystem

Ethereum Developer: Build A Decentralized Blockchain App

Ethereum Developer Masterclass: Build Real-World Projects

developers are in high demand, and the profession is on course to become quite lucrative.

