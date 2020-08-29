If you want to build a career in code, learning about cloud computing is pretty essential. The Complete AWS eBook & Video Course Bundle helps you master one of the most popular platforms, with over 13 hours of content for just $29.99.
With more than 90% of businesses now reliant on cloud services, technical recruiters are looking for people with cloud computing knowledge.
Whether you are just starting out or looking to future-proof your résumé, this bundle helps you understand the technology. It includes five digital reads and five engaging courses from Packt Publishing, a titan of technical education.
The ebooks introduce you to serverless coding, machine learning, cloud design patterns, and more. You also get extensive prep for two official Amazon exams — AWS Certified SysOps Administrator: Associate and AWS Certified Developer: Associate.
The video courses explore key parts of the AWS platform, including Lambda, CloudFormation, and CodePipeline. These skills are essential if you want to keep cloud apps running smoothly.
The bundle is worth $662 in total, but you can get all five ebooks and five courses now for just $29.99.
See Deal
Prices subject to change
Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.
Fairphone could change the way phone makers do business
Fairphone is a company that probably will never be able to compete with Apple or Samsung when it comes to volume, but what if its ideas can change how the big players build phones?
Get moving and track your progress with these incredible fitness trackers!
There are a lot of fitness trackers out there, from regular ol' fitness trackers to full-fledged smartwatches. If you're trying to figure out which one to buy, we're here to help.
Router or Mesh networking — which is best for your house?
If your Wi-Fi at home is busted or you want to make a change, which should you buy? We break down the differences to help you make the best decision for your home.
These are the best smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google Assistant
Save on your energy costs with smart plugs that work with Google Assistant and Alexa. Here are some of our favorites that are compatible with multiple smart voice assistants.