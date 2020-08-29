If you want to build a career in code, learning about cloud computing is pretty essential. The Complete AWS eBook & Video Course Bundle helps you master one of the most popular platforms, with over 13 hours of content for just $29.99.

With more than 90% of businesses now reliant on cloud services, technical recruiters are looking for people with cloud computing knowledge.

Whether you are just starting out or looking to future-proof your résumé, this bundle helps you understand the technology. It includes five digital reads and five engaging courses from Packt Publishing, a titan of technical education.

The ebooks introduce you to serverless coding, machine learning, cloud design patterns, and more. You also get extensive prep for two official Amazon exams — AWS Certified SysOps Administrator: Associate and AWS Certified Developer: Associate.

The video courses explore key parts of the AWS platform, including Lambda, CloudFormation, and CodePipeline. These skills are essential if you want to keep cloud apps running smoothly.

The bundle is worth $662 in total, but you can get all five ebooks and five courses now for just $29.99.

