No one wants to be sporting a busted phone, but with how easily phone screens can break, it's a good idea to take any precautions you can. You probably already have a screen protector and a case on your phone, but if you regularly use your phone one-handed, a PopSocket is the next accessory you need to own.

Whether you're new to popsockets or you're looking to switch out the style of one you already have, you won't want to miss the PopSockets Warehouse Sale going on this week. It's taking up to 50% off over 150 PopSocket accessories. Most of the items are PopSockets, but there are a few other accessories like phone mounts that are easy to install in your vehicle and hold your phone using a PopSocket.

There are a few reasons why PopSockets are the perfect accessory. You can add a secure and stylish edge to your phone. They work as a grip and a phone stand. Take better selfies, prevent drops, watch YouTube videos comfortably, and more. They're seriously handy and press down flat when you aren't using 'em. They work with most phone cases, too, and they come with a special adhesive for those of you that like to play with fire and go caseless on your glass-backed phone.

Today's sale brings most of the PopSockets included down to just $5 each. Even if you're only buying one, you'll score free shipping for U.S. orders. Some customers will even see an additional popup to save 10% extra.

If you already have a PopSocket, consider buying one of the phone mounts for your vehicle. They're tiny so they don't look like an eyesore when your phone isn't mounted, and they're super easy to use by just sliding your PopSocket on or off the mount whenever you please.