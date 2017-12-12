Here's a phone deal worth considering!

Not all Android phones are created equal which is part of the beauty of the platform. In the recent years, we've seen a whole bunch of phones under $500 that are worth considering, and the Moto Z2 Play is one of them. Right now you can pick up an unlocked version for just $349.99, which is a savings of $150. It comes equipped with 64GB of internal storage, and can be expanded by using a microSD card. You can pick between the gold and black version, depending on your style preference.

This variant will work on all major U.S. carriers, and the smaller MVNOs as well. In case you missed it, we did a full review of this phone, which the was summed up with saying:

I love this phone. I don't even want to go back to my Samsung Galaxy S8 right now because the Moto Z2 Play does everything I need it to, and has the deep (and growing deeper) Moto Mods ecosystem to help do what it can't out of the box. That's great.

The price was something that was knocked in the review, but at $350 it is far more affordable and an amazing value. Be sure to grab one now to have it in time for the holidays.

See at Motorola