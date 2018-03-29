Amazon currently has $50 Google Play digital gift cards available for just $45 when you use the coupon code GOOGLE, which means you score $5 for free with the purchase. Since it's a digital gift card and you won't have to wait for delivery, you can redeem it today and start using it. We know, you may be thinking that you don't need $50 worth of apps or games, but you can use this for so much more.

Through Google Play, you can use these gift cards for subscriptions like YouTube Red, Play Music, Netflix and more. You can also use it to rent movies, purchase music, as well as in-app purchases to unlock some extra goodies in your favorite games.

There is a limit of one gift card per person and they are only valid in the U.S. These deals don't generally stick around for long, so be sure to grab one before they are gone.

