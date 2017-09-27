A new trade-in program on the Google Store allows you to get up to $410 back for your soon-to-be outdated Pixel XL
We're just a few short days away from Google's official unveiling of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, and in preparation for this, Google quietly launched a trade-in program on the Google Store late last week. The company's own Pixel and Pixel XL were noticeably absent from the list of eligible phones to trade in, but they have since been added with some pretty nice prices.
You can access the trade-in program by going to the Google Store, clicking on the Pixel, and by going to the purchase page. Below the size, color, and storage options, you'll see a new Trade-In category. Upon clicking this, you'll be able to choose the manufacturer of the phone you're trading in, including Apple, Huawei, Motorola, Samsung, LG, and Google.
From here, selecting either the Pixel or Pixel XL will ask you for your device's storage configuration, if you bought it on Verizon or unlocked, if the phone turns on, and whether or not the screen works properly and doesn't have any cracks.
Assuming your phone turns on and the screen is working without any issues, you'll be able to get the following for your trade-in:
- Google Pixel 32GB — $350
- Google Pixel 128GB — $360
- Google Pixel XL 32GB – $400
- Google Pixel XL 128GB — $410
Although you could probably get more for your Pixel or Pixel XL by selling it through a site like eBay or Swappa, those are pretty fair prices considering that the Pixel and Pixel XL are nearing their first birthday.
If you don't have the Pixel or Pixel XL, the Google Store also allows you to trade in devices like the Galaxy S8/S8+, LG G6, Nexus 6P, iPhone 7/7 Plus, and more. Interestingly enough, the most you can get from a 256GB iPhone 7 Plus is still less than a 128GB Pixel XL at $388.
We expect the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL won't be cheap, so having this trade-in system on the Google Store should make upgrading to this year's handset considerably easier.
Wow, not bad at all to trade in.
samsung was only offering 300 for a pixel xl trade in for the note 8, so not bad at all
Now we talking Google. Now only have to wait and see the official and I can decide.
Not bad, but I paid for 2 years of insurance. Will that be refunded?
And what about refurbished replacement devices? Will those count?
Not opened to Canada... grrrr... it's a hard country to live it for the mobile phone enthusiasts...
Make sure you factory reset or they'll keep the phone and give you nothing.
After they receive the device and inspect it is when they'll determine the actual value of it. So the quoted value is kind of misleading seeing as they'll probably lower the value of it if it has scratches.