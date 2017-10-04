T-Mobile is offering up to 50% back on the purchase of a Pixel 2, but there's a new catch this time around.

Just like what we saw with last year's Pixels, the only carrier in the United States that will be carrying the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL is Verizon. This is certainly a bummer for those that don't use Big Red's service, but again like last year, T-Mobile is running a promotion to help deter the large outright cost of Google's new phones when bringing them over to the Un-Carrier.

Starting today, T-Mobile is offering up to 50% back on your purchase of the Pixel 2 when you use it on the T-Mobile network. That number comes from 50% the cost of a 64GB Pixel 2, so in other words, you'll get $325 back no matter what variant of the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL you use. It's great to see T-Mobile bring back this deal from last year, but there are a couple big differences that you'll want to be aware of.

For starters, and perhaps an improvement over last year, T-Mobile will pay back that $325 in the form of a prepaid MasterCard gift card. You can expect to receive the card within eight weeks of submitting your redemption request, and it's a pretty big departure from last year's manner of applying a small monthly discount to your monthly bill for two years.

Getting $325 back? Awesome. Having to add a new line of service? Not awesome.

Unfortunately, the second big change isn't all sunshine and rainbows. Rather than being able to take advantage of T-Mobile's promo by simply proving that you bought the phone new and either have an existing line of service or get a new one, the carrier is now requiring that you also get a new voice line in order to qualify for the promotion. Existing customers can still technically participate, but if you don't need another voice line or can't add any more to your account, you're out of luck.

T-Mobile has yet to announce an end date for this offer, but be aware that it'll only be around for a limited time.

See at T-Mobile