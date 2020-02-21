What you need to know
- You can get up to $200 in Samsung credit when you preorder Galaxy S20 series phones from Microsoft.
- Preorders for the series of phones went live today, including through Microsoft's website.
- The Galaxy S20 is available for preorder through the Microsoft Store starting at $1,000.
Preorders for Samsung's new line of Galaxy S20 phones go live today. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G, and Samsung Galaxy S20 5G bring impressive new specs, a gigantic camera array, 120Hz displays, and 5G support. With the high-end specs comes a high-end price, but you can lessen that blow by preordering one of the phones through the Microsoft Store. You can earn up to $200 in Samsung credit when you preorder a Galaxy S20 series device through the Microsoft Store.
How much Samsung Credit you earn scales up depending on the device that you preorder. The terms and conditions at the bottom of the preorder page state that you'll get $100 in credit when you preorder a Galaxy S20 5G, $150 in credit when you preorder a Galaxy S20+ 5G, and $200 in credit when you preorder the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G.
Microsoft's website already has some of the devices available for preorder, but some options are grayed out at the time of publication. The Galaxy S20 series of phones starts at $1,000.
The S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra are sequels to the popular Galaxy S10 line of phones and feature a familiar, yet upgraded, design. The S20 Ultra has a massive 108MP primary camera and a 48MP telephoto lens. When used in conjunction, the S20 Ultra's cameras can deliver up to 10x lossless zoom and up to 100x digital zoom.
Our friends over at Android Central have a handy guide with everything you need to know about the Galaxy S20 series, which can help you decide if it's worth preordering one.
Galaxy 2020
Samsung Galaxy S20
Samsung's latest flagships have it all
Hoping to dominate the smartphone market in 2020, Samsung is doing so with three phones — the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra. Each one is packed with impressive specs, such as a 120Hz display, upgraded cameras, and expandable storage across the board. If you preorder them through the Microsoft Store, you can get up to $200 in Samsung Credit.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
What is Scoped Storage in Android 11?
A controversial change that originally was slated for Android 10 becomes mandatory for all new apps in August 2020 and every app targeting Android 11: Scoped Storage. Here's what you need to know about it.
The Galaxy S20 Ultra's Space Zoom camera is amazing and a bit creepy
The Galaxy S20 Ultra supports up to 100X zoom, which Samsung calls Space Zoom, but is it any good? Can a phone really product usable photos at 100x zoom? We've got our Galaxy S20 Ultra already so join us to find out!
ASUS and Google are teaming up to pre-load Stadia on the ROG Phone 3
ASUS and Google are teaming up to pre-load the ROG Phone III with Stadia. The next-gen ASUS gaming phone will come with the app preinstalled in all participating territories when it launches later this year.
Keep your Galaxy A70's 'Glasstic' back looking great with these cases
Samsung's Galaxy A70 has a unique "Glasstic" back that not only looks great but also won't crack the first time that you drop it. However, you still don't want to take a chance.