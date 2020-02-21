Preorders for Samsung's new line of Galaxy S20 phones go live today. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G, and Samsung Galaxy S20 5G bring impressive new specs, a gigantic camera array, 120Hz displays, and 5G support. With the high-end specs comes a high-end price, but you can lessen that blow by preordering one of the phones through the Microsoft Store. You can earn up to $200 in Samsung credit when you preorder a Galaxy S20 series device through the Microsoft Store.

How much Samsung Credit you earn scales up depending on the device that you preorder. The terms and conditions at the bottom of the preorder page state that you'll get $100 in credit when you preorder a Galaxy S20 5G, $150 in credit when you preorder a Galaxy S20+ 5G, and $200 in credit when you preorder the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G.

Microsoft's website already has some of the devices available for preorder, but some options are grayed out at the time of publication. The Galaxy S20 series of phones starts at $1,000.

The S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra are sequels to the popular Galaxy S10 line of phones and feature a familiar, yet upgraded, design. The S20 Ultra has a massive 108MP primary camera and a 48MP telephoto lens. When used in conjunction, the S20 Ultra's cameras can deliver up to 10x lossless zoom and up to 100x digital zoom.

Our friends over at Android Central have a handy guide with everything you need to know about the Galaxy S20 series, which can help you decide if it's worth preordering one.