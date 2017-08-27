Network security is an issue that plagues plenty of internet users, especially corporations with important data they must safeguard. To ensure their security is up to snuff, they call in a professional who understands the risks involved and who can test their systems. These professionals are in high demand, but the training needed to pass the certification exams is usually quite expensive.

Anyone interested in becoming a network security ninja needs a course that won't break the bank — it's tough switching careers, but it's usually a move that pays off.

Right now, Android Central Digital Offers has an incredible offer on a network security mastery bundle. Normally priced at $2719, you can grab it right now for $69. That's 98% off the regular price.

For this amount of money, you might expect a small number of courses — not so. There are 200 hours of content within eight complete courses, which include:

Certified Ethical Hacking

CompTIA SY0-401: Security+

Cisco 210-260: CCNA Security

Computer Hacking Forensic Investigator (CHFI)

Data Security Compliance

Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA)

Certified Information Security Manager (CISM)

Certified Information Systems Security Pro (CISSP)

By the time you've completed all these courses, you'll be ready to tackle the key certification exams required to become a network security professional.

If you've been waiting for the right time to get the training needed for a new, in-demand career, the time is now. Don't wait too long; this deal won't last forever.