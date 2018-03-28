If you're like me, you're still probably trying to get used to the Google Pay brand that officially started replacing Android Pay in late February. Google's been doing a lot of marketing to get everyone on board with the new name and look, and in an effort to increase its adoption, Google's now resorted to giving away free money.

First spotted by our friends at Android Police, inviting people to use Google Pay will allow both of you to get a $10 Google Play credit. You'll be given a custom referral code that you can send to friends and family members, and if they use this upon joining, you'll both get that $10 credit once they make their first purchase using Google Pay.

Some users are seeing the promotion pop up on Google Pay's Home tab, but it can also be found by opening the hamburger menu and tapping on "Get Rewards."