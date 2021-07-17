Cross-saving, or cross-progression, will be added to Genshin Impact with the 2.0 update , along with the new city of Inazuma and several new characters. This means that, before you had to maintain different characters on different platforms, you can now play as your Traveler on multiple devices.

Developers MiHoYo recently detailed how this works, and while the linking process is a bit tricky, it's not as complicated as it sounds. Here are the steps, and as a reminder, these options won't go live until July 21, so do not try and link the accounts until after then.

A note on terms: We'll refer to a general "iOS/Android/PC" account as a "MiHoYo account." This is because you must create your own account to play on those devices. The PlayStation, on the other hand, creates its own MiHoYo account when you open Genshin on it for the first time that is separate from that on the aforementioned devices. So for the sake of differentiating, we'll refer to that as a "PSN account."

If you have thus far only played Genshin on one device — either on your phone/PC or your PlayStation — then there is good news: Linking the two and enabling cross-save is possible. Note that once you link accounts, you cannot unlink them. So if you want to keep your playtime between the two devices separate, don't follow the below steps.

If you want to benefit from cross-progression and want to play as your characters anywhere, then here's what you need to do.

PSN to Android/iOS/PC users

If you've played Genshin on your PlayStation up to this point and have yet to log into an account on any other device, then you're in luck. This process will be relatively simple. Open Genshin Impact on your PlayStation, then go to the Settings, then the Account Submenu.

From there, look for the User Center, then find the option to Link Account. Link your account to an email address that is not already associated with a MiHoYo account, and it will be associated with the account created on your PlayStation.

Once you've logged into this corresponding account on your Android phone, your progress between the two will be linked. You'll even be able to unlock PlayStation trophies playing on your phone.

Android/iOS/PC to PSN users