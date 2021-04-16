The popular free-to-play action RPG Genshin Impact is coming to the PlayStation 5 on April 28, alongside the version 1.5 update.

The Genshin Impact dev team took to the PlayStation Blog to share details about the upcoming update, called Beneath the Light of Jadeite, and share the new features PS5 owners can expect. The PS5 version of Genshin Impact will support native 4K resolution, enhanced textures, and faster loading times.

Beneath the Light of Jadeite introduces two new characters to Genshin Impact — Eula, the Spindrift Knight from Mondstadt, and Yanfei, a legal adviser from Liyue Harbor. Eula is a five-star character, a claymore-user, and the bearer of a Cryo Vision, while Yanfei is a four-star Pyro-using catalyst-wielder that generates Scarlet Seals with her Normal Attack, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst.

In addition to the new characters, you'll also encounter a new Trounce Domain and a new Boss Enemy. Hangout Events will also continue into the new update, and you'll be able to continue your hangout story with Noelle as well as start hanging out with Diona, the popular bartender of The Cat's Tail in Mondstadt.

Finally, players will be able to build their own homes by making use of the Serenitea Pot. Using the new item will allow you to enter different realms and remodel your home, inside and out.

Genshin Impact continues to be a hit, thanks to its colorful visuals and addictive gameplay loop, and it is one of our favorite free-to-play games available on the PlayStation.