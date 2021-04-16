What you need to know
- A native PS5 version of Genshin Impact arrives on April 28.
- The release coincides with the new Genshin Impact update, titled Beneath the Light of Jadeite.
- The new update will include new characters, enemies, new quests, and the ability to build your own home.
The popular free-to-play action RPG Genshin Impact is coming to the PlayStation 5 on April 28, alongside the version 1.5 update.
The Genshin Impact dev team took to the PlayStation Blog to share details about the upcoming update, called Beneath the Light of Jadeite, and share the new features PS5 owners can expect. The PS5 version of Genshin Impact will support native 4K resolution, enhanced textures, and faster loading times.
Beneath the Light of Jadeite introduces two new characters to Genshin Impact — Eula, the Spindrift Knight from Mondstadt, and Yanfei, a legal adviser from Liyue Harbor. Eula is a five-star character, a claymore-user, and the bearer of a Cryo Vision, while Yanfei is a four-star Pyro-using catalyst-wielder that generates Scarlet Seals with her Normal Attack, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst.
In addition to the new characters, you'll also encounter a new Trounce Domain and a new Boss Enemy. Hangout Events will also continue into the new update, and you'll be able to continue your hangout story with Noelle as well as start hanging out with Diona, the popular bartender of The Cat's Tail in Mondstadt.
Finally, players will be able to build their own homes by making use of the Serenitea Pot. Using the new item will allow you to enter different realms and remodel your home, inside and out.
Genshin Impact continues to be a hit, thanks to its colorful visuals and addictive gameplay loop, and it is one of our favorite free-to-play games available on the PlayStation.
Finally coming to PS5
Genshin Impact
Get caught up with the Traveler before the next update.
Genshin Impact puts you in the shoes of the Traveler, a world-hopping protagonist stranded in the world of Teyvat to search for their lost siblings. Between deities, dozens of champions, and breathtaking worldbuilding, Genshin has earned its place as one of the most popular free-to-play games around.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
HTC EVO 3D: Revisiting a decade-old technological dead-end
Right as HTC was peaking in popularity, so was one of the oddities of 2011 tech: 3D. I picked up the phone that combined the two to see why it ultimately failed.
Heart pumpin', thumb thumpin' fun in Cytus II!
Cytus II, now available for free on Google Play Pass, is a frantic, phenomenal rhythm mobile game that will entertain you for hours on end. With excellent touchscreen controls, hundreds of tracks to play, and a futuristic mystery hiding under the surface, Cytus II is bound to be your new obsession.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review: Fixed focus
The Galaxy S21 Ultra offers the ultimate luxury experience, with four incredible cameras and an industry-leading display. It's a love letter to Samsung's most enthusiastic customers, and the addition of S Pen support may even draw in longtime Note loyalists.
Here are the best charging stands on which to rest your PS5 controllers
You have several options when it comes to charging your DualSense. Here are a few of the best for users who want to keep their PS5 controllers topped off.