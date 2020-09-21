Making local backups by hand is a time-consuming process, so it makes sense to use a dedicated tool. Genie Timeline Pro 10 Backup Software is packed with great features for this task, and lifetime subscriptions are now only $29.99 for a limited time.
Whether you need to back up your photo library or keep a copy of tax files, Genie Timeline can help. Designed for Windows machines, this highly-rated app helps you automate backups in three steps.
After selecting your destination drive, you can use the built-in search engine to target specific file types and folders. This means you have total control over what is copied across.
The software offers a range of backup options, including scheduling and file versioning. Your data is protected by military-grade encryption, and you can set Genie Timeline to run every three minutes.
Just as importantly, this software does not affect the performance of your PC — you can carry on playing games and editing photos.
Normally $59, lifetime subscriptions covering one device are now only $29.99.
