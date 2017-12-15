Razor Firefly - mousepad with custom lighting

Still rocking that boring mouse pad you bought for $2 in the early 90s? Upgrade to one with custom lighting underneath. Game in style.

Legend of Zelda - Link Canvas Art set

Any good gaming room needs good gaming art, and this canvas art featuring Link from Legend of Zelda will class up your wall.

LEGO Minifigures Display Case

Minifigs are people, too! Don't throw your star players into the giant bucket with all the other Lego pieces. Keep them on display so you'll have access to them when your imagination calls.

Funko POP! Marvel: Dancing Groot Bobble Action Figure

Baby Groot was the best thing to come out of Guardians of the Galaxy and is probably the only reason any of us went to see Volume 2. Well, now you can have your own baby groot bobblehead and make him dance whenever you want.

The Insanley Great History of Apple

For all of you out there that are already Apple fanboys, you might as well revel in the glory that is one of the greatest tech companies of our lifetime with this poster highlighting every Apple system going back to 1976.

Klingon Bat'leth budget replica

This is the traditional Klingon weapon for the less affluent warriors out there.

Klingon Bat'leth replica

If you don't have a Klingon Bat'leth within reach, how will you defend your honor and die in glorious battle when your best friend says Star Wars is better?

Gears of War 4 replica lancer

This is the most iconic weapon from the Gears of War franchise, and it should be propped up on your man cave wall.

Hogwarts Express bookend set

This bookend set simulates the look of your favorite Hogwarts train moving through a mountain tunnel. Also works with DVDs for the Harry Potter fans who didn't bother with the books.

Audio-Technica direct-drive professional turntable

Whether you want to start a new vinyl collection, or just want people to think that's what you're doing, this is a simple, hassle-free turntable that looks good, too.

Guardians of the Galaxy Groot Rug

In this case, "I am Groot!" roughly translates to "Stop stepping on my face!

Classic NES box art canvas prints

Be both chic and geek with these canvas prints featuring box art from original NES games.

Super Mario Bros. canvas art

Combine a post-modern look with 8-bit design using these exclusive canvas prints featuring Mario, Yoshi, Princess Peach, and others.

Legend of Zelda Master Sword letter opener

Open your monthly bills and junk mail with the legendary, unbreakable, blade of evil's bane.

Fallout Nuka Cola mini fridge

Turns out real life is a lot like Survival mode because eating and drinking is important in both situations. Keep this fridge stocked for those marathon gaming sessions where you can't be bothered to come up for air for long.

Darth Vader pen holder

We can't all be as in-tune with the Force as the Jedi and the Sith, but it's like the old saying goes... the pen is mightier than the lightsaber.

Death Star tree topper ornament

Some families top their Christmas trees with angels. Some use stars. You'd prefer to use a symbol of galaxy-wide oppression and bad engineering decisions.

Giant Super Mario wall decals

It's like Super Mario Maker for your wall! Recreate World 1-1 or design your own custom level with these wall decalls! Mario decal is not a playable character.