Ask anyone who knows me, and they'll tell you I'm a bit of a monitor hog. My desktop sports a 43-inch ultrawide because I was tired of the bezels in multiple monitors. My laptop never has enough screen real estate for my workflow. I was raised on multiple monitors, and never really grew out of it. The one place I don't have this problem is when I'm gaming, but my console tethers me unnecessarily to the living room. When I went looking for a fairly inexpensive way to be portable with my console, I found a monitor that not only lets me game on the go but also acts as a fantastic secondary monitor when I'm working remotely. It's called the Gechic On-Lap monitor, and while I'm probably never going to use it "On-Lap" there are a ton of other places it's going to get used.

Gechic On-Lap Monitor See at Amazon Price: $299 Bottom line: This monitor is great for just about everything, especially when you're not particularly close to the ideal power set up. The Good Lightweight, easy to travel monitor

Great battery life

Ports for just about everything The Bad Speakers are loud, but not great

No USB-C port

Perfectly portable Gechic On-Lap Monitor What I like I don't often take my PlayStation 4 Pro out of the house, because why would I? Most of the televisions in the hotel rooms I stay in when I travel are locked down so I can't really connect anything, and I'm not usually in the room for particularly long. The monitors built in to my minivan (#DadLife) when I'm taking my kids on long trips are way too small for the experience to be enjoyable for anything but a movie, and I already have a DVD player in the house. I would take my console with me way more places if it made sense to do so, but even on the train, the chances of my having access to two power outlets are slim. This monitor removes a lot of these arguments by design. The 7800mAh battery powers this 11.6-inch 1080p display for at least four hours (Gechic claims 4.5 but I landed closer to the 4 mark most days) with no problem. The panel itself has an anti-glare matte coating on it so I can use it just about everywhere, and the 178-degree viewing angle lets the person sitting next to me play as well. I took this on a four-hour train ride from Baltimore to New York City and it kept my family entertained the entire trip.

The best part about this display is I can use it with basically anything. The ports on the side support DisplayPort and Mini HDMI, with cables in the box to connect to both with ease. I was able to use this to extend the display on my laptop when I wasn't gaming, and it all just worked. With the headphone jack on the side of the display, I was able to immerse myself in what I was doing, with no need to involve wireless headphones. I'm also barely scratching the surface of what this display offers. There's a port on the back for more permanent mounting solutions where hanging cables off the back is inconvenient. You can also connect to cameras for a huge display when shooting video, and the carrying case gives you multiple leaning angles depending on where you are sitting or standing when using it.

Gechic On-Lap Monitor What I don't like Having a battery-powered portable monitor that doesn't suck makes me feel like I'm in the future, right until I try to charge it. Right next to the other ports is a Micro-USB port for charging, which in 2018 kind of sucks. It means the monitor doesn't charge very quickly (almost three hours to full) and really highlights what a missed opportunity USB-C included would've been. Not only would it charge much faster, but USB-C could have been another display out option for those of us living the dongle life.