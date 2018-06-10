Gears POP! will take fun-sized Gears of War action mobile

Gears of War 5 drew all of the attention from fans of the franchise at Microsoft's E3 2018 presentation, but Microsoft's also had something a little more fun-sized in mind for mobile phones. As part of a collaboration with Funko Pop, Microsoft took the wraps off of Gears Pop!, a new mobile title coming to Android and iOS.

There's little to go off of for now, but Microsoft says the game will bring a "unique mobile spin" to the Gears series. And if you're an avid collector of Funko Pop's infectiously cute vinyl figures, then there's a whole lot to like here.