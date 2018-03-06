Gboard has been my go-to Android keyboard of choice for well over a year now, and a lot more people will now be able to take advantage of its many features thanks to new language support .

Version 7.0 of Gboard is rolling out to the Play Store now for all users, and with it comes official support for Korean, simplified and traditional Chinese, and 20 other languages – including Adlam, Manx, and Maori.

These new additions mean Gboard now covers over 300 different languages, and in other words, 74% of the world's entire population.

Along with the new languages, v7.0 for Gboard also brings auto-complete suggestions for email addresses, a universal search that lets you browse through emojis, stickers, GIFs, and more simultaneously, and the ability to have multiple keyboards selected at once.

Download: Gboard (free)