Gboard lets you install sticker packs and use Bitmoji with latest update.

The latest update to Gboard adds support for stickers and Bitmoji, giving you more ways to express yourself in conversations. Once you're on the latest version of Gboard, you'll see a tab for stickers in the emoji pane. You'll be able to download stickers from the Play Store — there are both free and paid options available — and install the Bitmoji app if you don't already have it on your phone.

Google has teamed up with its partners to make sticker collections available on the Play Store. These include the likes of Mickey Mouse, NBAmoji, Disney Princesses, Hello Kitty, Garfield, Star Wars, and more. You'll also be able to create sticker packs with your own selfies, like with Allo.

You'll be able to use the stickers and Bitmoji in any app that supports image pasting, and Google also mentioned that it will roll out new sticker packs in the coming weeks.