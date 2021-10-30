Google has rolled out a new feature for Gboard on the Google Pixel 6 series that detects grammatical errors in real time, expanding the app's existing capabilities designed to make it easier to type on a mobile device.

The new feature is intended to check for grammatical errors as you type, but it won't start until you've typed more than three words. Google also trained the feature to function even in the case of incomplete sentences. Grammar errors will then be highlighted, and replacement suggestions will appear at the top of the keyboard.

Source: Google

Google also addressed memory constraints by creating an AI model that can perform grammar correction with only 20MB of storage and process 60 input characters in 22ms. These processes all take place locally on your device rather than in the cloud, giving privacy-conscious users some peace of mind.

The feature is currently only available in English. Grammar correction will be available in other languages in the future, according to Google. It's also currently exclusive to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, with no word on when or if it will be made available to many of the best Android phones.

Jane Manchun Wong, known for her discovery of many unreleased features in the past, spotted this particular capability earlier this year. However, there was no indication at the time that grammar correction would be limited only to Google's next-generation flagship devices.

Gboard already makes it possible to type with speed, thanks to its contextual word suggestions and auto-correction features. The new capability may just give you another reason to buy the phone.