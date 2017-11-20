Gboard now features built-in stickers and supports more than 120 different languages.

Although your options for virtual keyboards on Android are endless, Google's Gboard remains as one of the best around. Gboard recently received a new update, and it brings support for built-in stickers and 40 additional languages.

Starting first with the new languages, the biggest addition is that of Japanese. Google has offered a Google Japanese Input app for a while that allows users to type in the language, but it's nice to finally see it integrated into the full Gboard application. If you're currently using Google Japanese Input, you'll need to manually download Gboard and configure it for Japanese typing in order to get the new experience.

As for the built-in stickers, you'll now see four sticker packs in Gboard when tapping on the stickers icon. Stickers could previously be used with Gboard, but doing so required you to download Allo and grab them through it rather than directly through Gboard. It was a pretty clunky process, so we're grateful to see that there's no longer a reliance on Allo to make the sticker magic happen.

The latest update for Gboard is live on the Play Store now, but if you're not seeing it for whatever reason, you can download the APK file here.

Emogi for Gboard brings thousands of animated stickers to Android