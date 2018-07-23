Buying a new smartphone outright is an expense a lot of people just can't afford these days with prices easily ranging from $700 up to $1000+. Sites like Gazelle that let you buy gently-used phones help to save a lot of cash, and between July 24 and 30, you'll be able to save even more.

During that time, Gazelle is running its Christmas in July promotion in which you'll be able to take 10% off of the following gadgets:

Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+

Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Apple iPhone 8/8 Plus

Apple iPads

To get a better idea of how much you'll be saving, Gazelle usually sells an unlocked 64GB Galaxy S9 in "Good" condition for $669. However, with that 10%, you'll be able to pick it up for $602.10. Considering that the GS9 has a retail price of $720, that's not too shabby.

Alternatively, you could pick up a "Fair" GS9 for even cheaper at just $584.10.

Once again, the 10% discount is available from July 24 - July 30 or until supplies last.

See at Gazelle