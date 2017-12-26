Available today on Amazon.

Gamin's Vivofit line of fitness trackers has proven to be respectable competition for the likes of Fitbit, Misfit, etc., and the latest in this series has just been announced as the Garmin Vivofit 4. The Vivofit 4 might not be as flashy as something like the Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro, but where it shines is with its battery performance and affordable price.

Unlike most fitness trackers that last a few days on a single charge, the Vivofit 4 has a battery that will stay powered for over a year. There's no sort of charging required, meaning you can just unbox the wearable, set it up, and you're good to go. When you do eventually run out of juice, you can easily take off the back of the Vivofit 4 and replace the two SR43 batteries that typically cost just a couple bucks.

Even with that sort of longevity, the Vivofit 4 still does just about everything you can ask from a fitness tracker in this price range. There's a step-counter, sleep-tracking, weather information, Find My Phone feature, and even an always-on color display. Add this together with waterproofing and interchangeable bands, and you end up with a pretty complete package.

The Vivofit 4 is available for purchase starting today on Amazon in White, Black, and Limegreen Speckled for $79.99 alongside a few other bands that range in price from $19.99 up to $29.99.

