Save big + get 3 months free! Sign up for ExpressVPN today

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

On the way!

Garmin is reportedly working on a new Galaxy Watch 4 Classic challenger

It isn't clear if the Venu 2 Plus will arrive before the end of the year.
Babu Mohan

Garmin Venu 2 5Source: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central

What you need to know

  • A new rumor claims Garmin will soon launch a new smartwatch called the Venu 2 Plus.
  • The "Plus" version is tipped to add a third physical button for microphone capabilities.
  • At this point, it isn't clear if the smartwatch will be paired with a voice assistant.

Back in April, Garmin announced the Venu 2, a fitness-focused smartwatch with an AMOLED display and built-in GPS. According to Dave Zatz from Zats Not Funny, a "Plus" version of the Venu 2 could be unveiled soon.

While there are no details on the key upgrades that the Venu 2 Plus will bring to the table, Zatz claims it will have an additional physical button to support microphone capabilities. Thanks to a built-in microphone, the Venu 2 Plus will allow users to answer phone calls, just like the Garmin Vivoactive 4. However, there's no word on whether the smartwatch will have built-in voice assistant support. The lack of voice assistant support is one of the biggest negatives of the Garmin Venu 2.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

We also hope Garmin prices the Venu 2 Plus more aggressively than the Venu 2. However, seeing how the Plus model is going to be positioned above the Venu 2, it might actually be priced closer to the $500 mark. Despite offering a ton of useful features and amazing battery life, the Venu 2 fails to justify its price — especially when compared to the best Android smartwatches such as the Galaxy Watch 4.

Our very own Jeramy Johnson noted in his review of the smartwatch:

Garmin is the preferred fitness wearable brand for many serious athletes, and with the Venu series, it's making a strong case to pull the uncommitted away from the likes of Apple, Samsung, and Fitbit. I wish they would have priced this device closer to $300, or even $350. That would make it a really compelling alternative to Fitbit's latest smartwatches and even the lower-priced Apple Watch SE, and I think it could more than hold its own at that price point.

Garmin Venu 2

Garmin Venu 2

The Garmin Venu 2 is one of the most impressive smartwatches released so far this year, featuring an attractive design and a vibrant AMOLED screen. The Venu 2 delivers solid battery life too, but doesn't offer the best value.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Apple iPhone 13 review: Delivering the upgrades that matter
focus in

Apple iPhone 13 review: Delivering the upgrades that matter

At the outset, the iPhone 13 doesn't look any different to its predecessor. But it has a ton of under-the-hood changes that allow it to take better photos and deliver much better battery life. If you're using an older iPhone and want to upgrade, this is the obvious choice.