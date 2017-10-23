GameStash is here, and you can win a free Galaxy S8 just for trying it out!

So what exactly is GameStash, anyway? Think Netflix for Android games, but with a few smart twists. For just $4.99 per month, you get access to hundreds of awesome Android games — both free and paid — that you can download and play for as long as you're a GameStash subscriber. Big-name games like Rayman Jungle Run, King of Thieves, Talking Tom Gold Run, and Worms — fantastic titles that you'd either need to pay for, would typically have ads, or have in-app purchases from the Play Store — are available for free with a GameStash subscription. You can check out the announcement post for all the details!

We're clearly big fans of GameStash (who wouldn't be?), so we're teaming up with them to give one of you a new Samsung Galaxy S8 and give away a stack of plushies! Read on for all the details!

THE PRIZE: One GameStash user will win the new Samsung Galaxy S8! Two runners-up will receive Om Nom plushies from our friends at Zeptolab (they made the awesome Cut the Rope series and King of Thieves)!

THE GIVEAWAY: Head down to the widget at the bottom of this page. There are multiple ways to enter, each with varying point values. Complete all of the tasks for maximum entries and your best shot at winning! Keep in mind that all winning entries are verified and if the task was not completed or cannot be verified, a new winner will be chosen. Service is not included with the phone and is the responsibility of the winner. We also can't guarantee the phone works with your carrier, so make sure you check that before you enter. International winners will be responsible for any customs fees incurred during shipping.

The giveaway is open until November 21, 2017, and the winner will be announced right here after the closing date. Good luck!

Gamestash wants to give you a Samsung Galaxy S8!