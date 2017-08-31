The latest Game of Thrones mobile game is now available for pre-registration.

Ever wanted to rule Westeros with an iron fist, but without risking your own blood. Good news! The latest Game of Thrones game is now available for pre-registration, and it will let you do just that! After an earlier release on iOS, Game of Thrones: Conquest is now available for pre-registration in the Google Play Store.

Game of Thrones: Conquest is similar to other MMO strategy games in that the player will be able to make alliances with other factions, and defeat rivals in order to maintain territory. While the game won't arrive any faster, those who pre-register will gain access to the Prepare for War bundle, allowing them to get a jump start with upgraded weapons and other resources. The Prepare for War bundle is a $50 value, and will only be available during the first week after the game's launch.

Warner Brothers has not announced an availability timeframe for the game, nor a price. The title is free-to-play on iOS, so we can presume the same will be true when it arrives on Android.

