What you need to know
- The Game Awards is returning on December 10.
- The show will be all-digital and will be aired from studio locations in Los Angeles, London and Tokyo.
- There's a new accessibility award.
- The nominees and cutoff date for games to be submitted have not yet been revealed.
The Game Awards return on December 10. This news comes by way of Geoff Keighley, host of the Game Awards, Opening Night Live at Gamescom and Summer Game Fest. The show will be an all-digital event broadcast in 4K from three studio locations in Los Angeles, London and Tokyo. There are no plans to have a virtual audience.
In addition to the new format, Keighley has confirmed that there will be a new award called Innovation in Accessibility that will recognize "software and/or hardware developers that are pushing the medium forward by adding features, technology and content to help games be played and enjoyed by an even wider audience."
"We've been thinking a lot about accessibility of our show, and I think we've seen a trend of developers focusing on accessibility with their games over the past couple years," Keighley said in an interview with Polygon.
Last year, FromSoftware's Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice won Game of the Year, with a whole host of other titles like Death Stranding and Remedy Entertainment's Control grabbing a wide swathe of different awards.
This means The Game Awards will be held just a month after the beginning of the next generation of consoles, with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S releasing on November 10. Meanwhile, the PS5 is releasing on November 12 in a handful of countries, with a global release on November 19.
