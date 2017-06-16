Don't miss out on this deal for the latest Samsung and LG phones!

T-Mobile and Android Central are ready to give you a free phone! This deal for the Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8+, LG G6 or LG V20 gets you a free phone when you buy one and set up service at T-Mobile. Who doesn't love free phones — especially ones this great!

Here are the details:

This deal is only available on the installment plan with T-Mobile.

If you're a brand new customer , you can take advantage of this BOGO deal by purchasing both phones on the Equipment Installment Plan and activating on T-Mobile ONE.

, you can take advantage of this BOGO deal by purchasing both phones on the Equipment Installment Plan and activating on T-Mobile ONE. If you're an existing customer, just choose your phone on the Equipment Installment Plan (EIP). Next, you'll have to add one voice line + unlimited data to this plan.

Finally, the big money payback on this BOGO deal comes when you submit a rebate online. You get the refund on a prepaid MasterCard for the device of lesser value. So, up to $500 if you go for the LG device and up to $790 if you grab the Samsung Galaxy.

How to get the rebate

Purchase your phones and activate them per the rules above.

Complete the rebate online and enter the promo code 17JUNESAMBOGO and supply the information necessary. You need to do this within 30 days of activation, though.

and supply the information necessary. You need to do this within 30 days of activation, though. You should have your money within 6-8 weeks. Cha-Ching!

The fine print

There are taxes on any device you go with and you'll have to pay that up front regardless of the plan or phone.

If you get on the EIP deal, you have 24 months to pay the device off.

Rebate on the second device will take up to 8 weeks so be sure to fill out your rebate form as soon as you activate your new phone!

Grab your new phones through these links