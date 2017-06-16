Don't miss out on this deal for the latest Samsung and LG phones!
T-Mobile and Android Central are ready to give you a free phone! This deal for the Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8+, LG G6 or LG V20 gets you a free phone when you buy one and set up service at T-Mobile. Who doesn't love free phones — especially ones this great!
Here are the details:
- This deal is only available on the installment plan with T-Mobile.
- If you're a brand new customer, you can take advantage of this BOGO deal by purchasing both phones on the Equipment Installment Plan and activating on T-Mobile ONE.
- If you're an existing customer, just choose your phone on the Equipment Installment Plan (EIP). Next, you'll have to add one voice line + unlimited data to this plan.
Finally, the big money payback on this BOGO deal comes when you submit a rebate online. You get the refund on a prepaid MasterCard for the device of lesser value. So, up to $500 if you go for the LG device and up to $790 if you grab the Samsung Galaxy.
How to get the rebate
- Purchase your phones and activate them per the rules above.
- Complete the rebate online and enter the promo code 17JUNESAMBOGO and supply the information necessary. You need to do this within 30 days of activation, though.
- You should have your money within 6-8 weeks. Cha-Ching!
The fine print
- There are taxes on any device you go with and you'll have to pay that up front regardless of the plan or phone.
- If you get on the EIP deal, you have 24 months to pay the device off.
- Rebate on the second device will take up to 8 weeks so be sure to fill out your rebate form as soon as you activate your new phone!