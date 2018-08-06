Android tablets have taken a backseat for the past couple years as larger and larger smartphones have diminished the need for them, but even so, that hasn't stopped Samsung from releasing the large, beautiful, and powerful Galaxy Tab S4. The Tab S4 is easily one of the best Android tablets you can buy in 2018, offering a stunning Super AMOLED display, snappy Qualcomm processor, and all sorts of accessories that turn it into the ultimate productivity machine. However, during the absence of Android tablets, Chrome OS has quietly risen as the replacement for work and play on the big screen. One of the most enticing Chrome OS laptops/tablets to come out this year is the HP Chromebook X2, and with similar features and a lower price compared to the Tab S4, looks like the clear winner. However, how do these gadgets truly stack up to one another? Let's find out. Specifications Category Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 HP Chromebook X2 Operating System Android 8.1 Oreo Chrome OS Display 10.5-inch

2560 x 1600 Super AMOLED

16:10 aspect ratio 12.3-inch

2400 x 1600 WLED

3:2 aspect ratio Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

Octa-core

2.35GHz + 1.9GHz 7th gen Intel Core m3-7Y30

Quad-core

1GHz GPU Adreno 630 Intel HD Graphics 615 RAM 4GB 4GB Storage 64GB or 256GB 32GB Expandable Yes (microSD slot up to 400GB) Yes (microSD slot) Battery 7300 mAh 4-cell 48 Wh Rear Camera 13MP

1.12µm pixel size

f/1.9 aperture 13MP Front Camera 8MP

1.12µm pixel size

f/1.9 aperture 5MP

HP Wide Vision Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

USB Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack Bluetooth 4.2

Intel® 802.11b/g/n/ac (2x2)

USB Type-C (x2)

3.5mm headphone jack Security Iris scanning

Face unlock N/A Dimensions 249.3 x 164.3 x 7.1 mm 292.1 x 210.82 x 8.4mm Weight 482g 725g What the Galaxy Tab S4 does better

Samsung's been the top dog when it comes to screen technology for years, and with the Galaxy Tab S4, the company's prowess in this field is shown off yet again. While the Chromebook X2's LED display looks great, the Tab S4's sharper resolution and Super AMOLED panel result in a superior viewing experiencing whether your playing games, watching a movie, or browsing the web. On top of that, Samsung pairs its AMOLED screen with four fantastic external speakers. All of them are AKG-tuned and support Dolby Atmos technology. Daniel got a chance to check these out during his hands-on time with the Tab S4 and said they're "some of the best-sounding speakers you'll hear on a tablet today."

When it comes time to get some work done, Samsung has a unique approach for overcoming Android's poor optimization for large form factors. The company's DeX interface can be run directly on the Tab S4, allowing you to run multiple apps at once in their own windows, drag and drop content from app-to-app, use keyboard shortcuts, and more. You can hop into DeX at any time and pair it with your own Bluetooth keyboard or spring for the official $150 Book Cover Keyboard that automatically launches DeX when it's connected. Lastly, if you enjoy having a fast way to securely unlock your tablet, the Galaxy Tab S4 gives you the choice between iris scanning and face unlock — two things you won't find on the Chromebook X2. See at Samsung What the HP Chromebook X2 does better

The Galaxy Tab S4 offers a powerful combo of features, but when you add everything together, things get very expensive very quickly. The base configuration with 64GB of storage costs $650. While you do get the S Pen included for free, you'll need to hand over another $150 for the official keyboard cover — bringing the final price up to a staggering $800.