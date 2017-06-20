The Galaxy Tab S3 will be up for sale in India for ₹47,990 ($745).

The Galaxy Tab S3 is the best Android tablet currently available, and starting today, Indian customers will be able to get their hands on the tablet.

The metal-and-glass chassis gives the Galaxy Tab S3 a premium look, and the home button up front doubles up as a fingerprint sensor. The tablet is essentially a flattened Galaxy S7.

When it comes to the hardware side of things, the Tab S3 features a 9.7-inch QXA Super AMOLED display with a 2048 x 1536 resolution, 2.15GHz Snapdragon 820, 4GB of RAM, 32GB storage, 13MP camera, 5MP front shooter, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 4.2, USB-C, LTE, four speakers with audio tuned by AKG, and a 6000mAh battery.

Read: Galaxy Tab S3 review

The HDR-enabled display on the Tab S3 allows you to view a wider gamut of colors on streaming services like Prime Video and Netflix, and it comes with a blue light filter that reduces eye strain when viewing the screen at night. Samsung is touting 12 hours of battery life on a full charge, and there's fast charging for when you need to top up quickly.

When it comes to productivity, the tablet automatically attaches to Samsung's keyboard cover through pogo pins located at the bottom of the device. And finally, the Tab S3 comes with its own S Pen, which according to Samsung is the "most advanced digital pen" it created to date. Samsung is going to bundle an S Pen with all Tab S3 orders in India.

The tablet will be going up for sale at thousands of retail stores across the country for ₹47,990. Samsung is offering easy EMI options, and customers ordering the tablet before July 31 get a one-time screen replacement for free. Jio subscribers will also be able to get double data offer.

What do you guys think of the pricing of the Galaxy Tab S3 in India? Any takers?