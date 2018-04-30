The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ are great smartphones, and with 64GB of internal storage and microSD support, offer plenty of space for all your local files. If you find yourself needing more room, however, Samsung's got you covered with newly announced 128GB and 256GB versions of both phones.

These versions of the S9 and S9+ have all the same specs and features we already know from the handsets, with the exception that the 64GB of storage has been upgraded to 128GB and 256GB. The processor, display, cameras, and everything else remains the same. Plus, even with the increased storage, you can still expand them up to 400GB with a microSD card.

Pricing for the new and old models is as follows:

Samsung Galaxy S9 w/ 64 GB — $719.99

Samsung Galaxy S9 w/ 128GB — $769.99

Samsung Galaxy S9 w/ 256GB — $819.99

Samsung Galaxy S9+ w/ 64GB — $839.99

Samsung Galaxy S9+ w/ 128GB — $889.99

Samsung Galaxy S9+ w/ 256GB — $939.99

Samsung's charging an extra $50 per each storage upgrade, and considering that you're doubling the amount of space with each bump up, that's not a bad deal at all.

The 128GB and 256GB S9 and S9+ will be available for pre-order beginning May 1 and will officially launch on May 18. For whatever reason, these versions will only be sold through Samsung.com and not at your local carrier store.

Additionally, anyone that pre-orders the new units or buys an existing S9/S9+ between May 1 and May 17 can get a free pair of Gear IconX (2018) wireless earbuds or purchase the Gear S3 Frontier for just $99 (normally $350)

