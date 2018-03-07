Remember when your smartphone could barely take a decent photo in broad daylight, let alone replace your point-and-shoot camera? Those days are thankfully long gone, as smartphone camera technology continues to improve each year. 2017 was especially kind to cameras, with phones embracing all sorts of dual camera combinations for added flexibility, and some like the Pixel 2 even adding machine learning into the mix.

This year is already off to a great start for camera technology, with Samsung introducing an entirely new paradigm to smartphone photography: dual apertures in a single lens. We've seen camera software emulate different apertures before, as is the case on the Huawei P10, but the Galaxy S9 is the first example of a genuine physical change in aperture. Andrew's sample photos give us an early view at some of the incredible shots the S9 is capable of taking, but not everybody is on board with Samsung's software or design— so when is this same feature coming to other phones?

What is variable aperture?

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ are able to physically stop down from f/2.4 to f/1.5, which is extremely impressive for such a small sensor, but if you're inexperienced in professional photography, these numbers and letters might not make much sense. Let's break it down.

Your camera's aperture and f-stop directly relate to how much light is being let into the sensor. The wider your aperture, the faster your lens and the more light being let in. This is why an f/1.8 lens performs much better in low light than, say, an f/4 lens — a lower number means a wider aperture.

With variable apertures, who needs Portrait Mode?

You can see this happening on the Galaxy S9; as you change the f-stop in the camera software, the aperture blades physically move to adjust how much light passes through to the sensor, almost like how your pupils dilate to adjust to sudden changes in lighting. But if f/1.5 lets in more light and performs better in dark environments, why wouldn't Samsung just use a constant f/1.5 lens instead of a variable aperture?

Why would you need it?