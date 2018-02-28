There are a lot of areas where the Galaxy S9 goes a step above the S8 . It's got stereo speakers instead of a mono one, the Snapdragon 845 should offer quite a bit more speed, and the rear camera has a ton of new features – such as a variable aperture and 960 FPS slow-motion video.

However, despite these improvements, one area that Samsung left untouched with the S9 series is battery capacity. Just like the Galaxy S8 and S8+ before them, the S9 and S9+ have 3,000 mAh and 3,500 mAh units, respectively.

It remains to be seen how these batteries fare with Qualcomm's new silicon, but even so, some of our forum users aren't too thrilled about Samsung's decision here.