At MWC 2018, Samsung announced two new phones – the Galaxy S9 and S9+. Both handsets are very similar to one another, but only the S9+ gets two rear cameras, a larger 3,500 mAh battery, and 6GB of RAM as opposed to 4GB.
However, along with these increased specs, the S9+ is also a physically bigger phone (158.1 x 73.8 x 8.5mm and 189g, to be exact).
One of our forum members reached out to the community to see what other people thought about the Galaxy S9+'s size, and these are a few of the top responses.
VW Maverick02-27-2018 11:56 AM“
I found the S8 Plus to be perfect for my use. The S9 Plus is 1 mm bigger and will weigh slightly more. Go to a store and hold the S8 Plus which will give you a very close ideal of the upcoming 9. Mav. :cool:Reply
tuckertje0102-27-2018 12:48 PM“
I'm a female with small hands and my S8+ is perfect for me, feels good and easy to handle.Reply
tube51702-27-2018 01:04 PM“
I'm used to phablets/big screens so the S8+ is actually thinner than what I'm used to. It's a great phone, though. I have had no issues with it.Reply
hasasimo02-27-2018 02:43 PM“
YES, it is too big in my opinion. I'm 6'1" with proportionate hands. I've owned huge phones like the Lumia 1500 and currently own a Note8. Just because you can do most tasks with one hand on a big phone doesn't mean it's the most ideal or comfortable experience. Keep in mind: It's not just about the width or height of the phone, how thick the device is factors-in as well. You should be looking...Reply
Now, we want to hear from you – Do you think the Galaxy S9+ is too big of a phone?