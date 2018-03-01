At MWC 2018 , Samsung announced two new phones – the Galaxy S9 and S9+ . Both handsets are very similar to one another, but only the S9+ gets two rear cameras, a larger 3,500 mAh battery, and 6GB of RAM as opposed to 4GB.

However, along with these increased specs, the S9+ is also a physically bigger phone (158.1 x 73.8 x 8.5mm and 189g, to be exact).

One of our forum members reached out to the community to see what other people thought about the Galaxy S9+'s size, and these are a few of the top responses.