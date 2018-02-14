We're getting down to the wire here, with Samsung's Galaxy S9 launch event just over a week away on February 25 at MWC 2018. The hype machine is in full effect, so much so that Samsung has posted three different promo videos to its Korean YouTube channel to tease upcoming features of the phones. They're only 15 seconds each and obviously don't show the phones themselves, but the theming of each one is pretty clear.

Focusing on the face of the individual going through all sorts of fun things at first seems like a camera play ... but not just any camera feature, how about some sort of Apple Animoji competitor? About two-thirds of the way in you see a flash of a cartoonized face overlaid on the actor. It sure seems like this could be a shot at Apple's use of the iPhone X's front-facing camera technology for animated characters that respond to facial movements. Even if you don't like the idea of the feature itself (which may have dubious value in the end), it indicates Samsung may have something fresh up its sleeve in terms of the front-facing camera(s) and sensors that could be used for other things as well.

This one's pretty clear, and lines up perfectly with the tagline of "The camera. Reimagined." Samsung unveiled with its launch event invite. The circle of the 9 on screen shows off how bright the camera can capture low-light photos. With rumors of a variable aperture as high as f/1.5, this sure would line up with that.