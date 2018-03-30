The Galaxy S9 is an incredible phone that combines beauty and brawn, packing the latest and greatest specs into a relatively small and comfortable form factor. The curved glass feels great in the hand, and the modern 18.5:9 aspect ratio helps turn almost every inch of the phone into usable screen space.

There's just one problem: that extra-tall aspect ratio makes the top of the screen hard to reach. That can be a big problem for usability, since the top of the screen is where all of your notifications and quick toggles sit. Luckily, it's easy to set up quick shortcuts to pull down the notification shade without having to shift the phone around in your hand.

Access notifications with the fingerprint sensor

One of the easiest ways to access your notification shade without reaching the top of the display is by swiping down on the fingerprint sensor. The gesture is disabled by default, but it's simple to activate.