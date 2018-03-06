When a new phone comes out, it can be easy to look at your current handset and feel the sudden urge to upgrade – even if it's just a year or less old. For Galaxy S8 owners during MWC last week when Samsung announced the Galaxy S9 and S9+, a lot of you likely had that exact same feeling.
The Galaxy S9 brings a lot to the table, with some of its highlights being a physically changing aperture for its rear camera, blazing fast Snapdragon 845 processor, and a fingerprint sensor that's now in a logical location.
For people rocking the Galaxy S7 or a phone that's even older, upgrading to the Galaxy S9 just makes sense. However, what do you do if you're using last year's Galaxy S8? Here's what some of our forum users had to say when asked if they'd be leaving the S8 for the S9.
JHStewart102303-04-2018 10:19 AM“
I am... I am kinda excited about the new camera features, and the new snapdragon chip personally... I wanted to preorder the 9 Plus this time around but I am getting the regular 9Reply
NJ Fred03-04-2018 11:01 AM“
No. I am done chasing the Holy Grail - - especially over minor improvements that amount to a handful of air when analyzed objectively. "Keeping Up with the Jones's" gets ridiculously expensive after a while. My S8+ meets my needs.Reply
tuscanybay03-04-2018 10:53 AM“
I have an S8 and will probably go with the S9 Plus this time for the full featured dual camera, and the longer battery life.Reply
cindylike2403-04-2018 03:59 PM“
I don't think I'm going to upgrade to an S9 just yet. It doesn't seem like there's that much of a difference between the S8 and S9 (regular). I'm still happy with my S8. It fits nicely in my hands still meets the needs I have for a phone.Reply
Now, we want to hear from you – If you've got a Galaxy S8, will you be upgrading to the Galaxy S9?