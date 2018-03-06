When a new phone comes out, it can be easy to look at your current handset and feel the sudden urge to upgrade – even if it's just a year or less old. For Galaxy S8 owners during MWC last week when Samsung announced the Galaxy S9 and S9+ , a lot of you likely had that exact same feeling.

The Galaxy S9 brings a lot to the table, with some of its highlights being a physically changing aperture for its rear camera, blazing fast Snapdragon 845 processor, and a fingerprint sensor that's now in a logical location.

For people rocking the Galaxy S7 or a phone that's even older, upgrading to the Galaxy S9 just makes sense. However, what do you do if you're using last year's Galaxy S8? Here's what some of our forum users had to say when asked if they'd be leaving the S8 for the S9.