It's no secret that Samsung makes some of the best smartphone displays on the market, and as expected, its new Galaxy S9 comes equipped with the company's latest and greatest in this department. Just a couple days after the S9's unveiling, DisplayMate has crowned it has having the "best performing smartphone display" it's ever tested.

As a quick refresher, the Galaxy S9 comes equipped with a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display with a resolution of 2960 x 1440. That's technically the same panel we saw on last year's Galaxy S8, but the S9 outperforms it with better color accuracy, increased brightness, and improved visibility outdoors.

Some of the highlights from DisplayMate's testing include:

Color gamut of 113% DCI-P3 and 141% sRGB

Peak brightness level of 1,130 nits – 10.7% brighter than the Galaxy S8's screen

Reflectance level of 4.4% – The lowest DisplayMate has found on a smartphone (meaning the S9's screen looks great in a variety of different environments/lighting conditions)

UHD Alliance certification for 4K HDR output

If none of the above numbers mean much of anything to you, the tl;dr is that the S9's screen is bright, vibrant, and probably one of the best you'll see on a phone in 2018. That's not entirely surprising, but there you go.

